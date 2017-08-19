18 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Group Cautions Charley Boy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ifeanyi-Obi Ikechukwu

The Buhari Support Group (BSG) has condemned the activities of anti-Buhari group led by Charley Boy.

The Director -General of the Buhari group, Umaru Dembo, in a statement Wednesday said the protesting group was ignorant of the Nigerian Constitution, hence their unauthorized invasion of the Wuse Market, in Abuja which led to altercation with some citizens struggling for survival.

He also said there were indications that several plans and destructive activities were sponsored by those under probe for alleged corruption related offences, all in an effort to throw the government out of its strides.

"The protesting group is ignorant because President Buhari has complied with all the requirements of the Constitution, including handing over to the vice-president in an acting capacity. The Constitution has not placed a limit on how long a president can stay on medical vacation," he said.

Dembo, therefore, called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to immediately deal with "irresponsible activists wishing to destroy Nigeria."

Nigeria

Buhari Returns to Today

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country later on Saturday after spending more than 100… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.