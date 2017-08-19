The Buhari Support Group (BSG) has condemned the activities of anti-Buhari group led by Charley Boy.

The Director -General of the Buhari group, Umaru Dembo, in a statement Wednesday said the protesting group was ignorant of the Nigerian Constitution, hence their unauthorized invasion of the Wuse Market, in Abuja which led to altercation with some citizens struggling for survival.

He also said there were indications that several plans and destructive activities were sponsored by those under probe for alleged corruption related offences, all in an effort to throw the government out of its strides.

"The protesting group is ignorant because President Buhari has complied with all the requirements of the Constitution, including handing over to the vice-president in an acting capacity. The Constitution has not placed a limit on how long a president can stay on medical vacation," he said.

Dembo, therefore, called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to immediately deal with "irresponsible activists wishing to destroy Nigeria."