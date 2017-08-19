Kenya: President Kenyatta Returns From Kigali, Rwanda

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived back in the country from Kigali where he attended the inauguration of Rwanda's President Paul Kagame following his re-election in elections held on August 4.

President Kenyatta - who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta - joined 20 Heads of State and Government in attending the inauguration ceremony held at the Amahoro National Stadium.

The plane carrying President Kenyatta and his delegation landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 7.30 p.m.

He was received at the airport by Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and the Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe, among other senior Government officials.