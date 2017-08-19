Nigeria: Davido, Wizkid Make AFRIMA List

Fast rising dancehall act, Etnik-Dyragga, popularly called Etnik, narrowly lost out in the race to be crowned the "Best Artist Male Category from West Africa at the ongoing AFRIMA Music Awards. The ragga artiste who is tipped to be the next biggest thing in Africa will have to wait next year for his second attempt at the trophy.

However, Runtown, Teckno, Wizkid, Mr. Easy, Davido, will still be flying the Nigerian flag for the male category why Tiwa Savage, Sheyi Shay, Aramide, made the female list that will compete with other talents from Africa and diaspora.

Etnik-Dyragga recently released three massive singles which are currently on the MTN network as ring back tunes: "The Question", featuring late OJB Jezreel (1032682); "Diva Demon" (1032683) and "Follow Follow" - 1032684. All three songs will be downloaded when the codes are sent to 4100 on the MTN network.

The artiste has not hidden his disappointment at not going the extra mile and feels reggae and dancehall artistes shouldn't compete in the same category.

Speaking about the outcome of the nomination Etink said: "This reduces the chances of a reggae or dancehall musician because singers have different genres and compete on different platforms but reggae and dancehall which are different genres are clogged together as one. Everyone wants to compete at AFRIMA and win because it is the best awards but reggae and dancehall have to be separated.

"A singer and rapper like drake gets awards for singing and rapping which are completely different genres but reggae and dancehall which is also a rap kind of music are placed on the same category." Etnik-Dyragga said.