Nigeria: NGO Commences Free Treatment of 500 Patients in Daura

Fatihu foundation, an NGO, on Friday commenced free treatment of 500 patients suffering from ear, nose and throat ailments in Daura emirate, Katsina State.

Alhaji Abba Yahaya-Baure, Director-General of the foundation, said this in Daura during the flag of the three day exercise.

He said 100 patients each from Daura, Sandamu, Baure, Zango and Maiadua Local Government Aareas were registered for the exerci.

He said specialists from the National Eye Centre, had been engaged to carry out the exercise.

He said the foundation embarked on the exercise to compliment government's efforts in promoting health and other important aspects of human life.

Alhaji Ali Haruna, Director of Administration and Finance of the NGO, said the foundation had so far offered medical assistance to 3,000 indigent patients.

"The foundation has given scholarship to 5,000 students to further their education. We equally renovated and equipped a laboratory in Maiadua Local Government Area."

He said the foundation had freed 15 prison inmates, adding, "we paid N400,000 fine to secure their freedom."

Alhaji Lawal Kado, the acting chairman, Daura Local Government Area, represented by Alhaji Abubakar Mashi, Director, Education and Social Services of the council, commended the foundation for the services rendered to people of the emirate.

The representative of Emir of Daura , Alhaji Gazali Manzo, commended the foundation for the initiative and promised to continue to support it

Malam Sade Usman, one of the patients who received ear treatment, described the gesture as wonderful, adding that his hearing ability had been restored. (NAN)