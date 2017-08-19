18 August 2017

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen Weeps for Sierra Leone

After weeping for Sierra Leone For Sierra Leone, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has led an array of senior government officials to sign the Book of Condolence for victims of Monday's mudslide and flood in Freetown, Sierra Leone at the Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Monrovia. The mudslide and flood took place on the outskirts of Freetown and led to over 300 deaths.

Heavy overnight rains triggered mudslide and flood in the Regent Area on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown early Monday morning. A section of the Sugar Loaf mountain came down at around 06:00 a.m. when many people would have been at home sleeping or just getting up for the day.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the signing of the book us taking place on the compound of the Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Congo Town on Thursday, August 17, 2017.

Speaking to journalists following the signing ceremony, Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe termed the incident as "very sad" for the sub-region including the people of Liberia. Minister Nagbe said: "Whatever affects Sierra Leone affects Liberia as well." He told journalists that President Sirleaf is already engaged with the situation in Sierra Leone on a bilateral level and will continue to reach out to sympathize with the people of Sierra Leone.

Liberia

