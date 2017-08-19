Liberia: 500 Kids Get Book Bags From 'Sunrise Forever'

Members of SunRise Forever and a group of students who each received a book bag

A five member delegation of SunRise Forever, Incorporated, operating both in the United States and Liberia has completed a five-day visit to five counties, delivering 500 book bags to elementary school pupils.

SunRise is a non-political, non-governmental, non-profit organization organized under the laws of the State of Rhode Island in the United States. Mrs. Alice Dine Howard is the executive director of SunRise and she told the Daily Observer in an interview yesterday that her team made donations at five elementary schools.

"We gave book bags to kids at the Love Center Fellowship Elementary School in Ganta, Nimba County," Mrs. Howard said. "In Bomi County we gave 150 book bags to kids in Gogan Town, 50 bags in Siah Town and 20 in Sass Town." In Margibi County, the team gave book bags to kids in Eagle Nest Academy and in Montserrado County they donated bags to kids at the Ellen K. Perkins Elementary School and at the Frank Dine Community on VP Road.

Organized a year ago in the United States, SunRise's objective is to seek for material and other support from humanitarian groups in the United States to support Liberian kids in their educational pursuits. Mrs. Howard said SunRise, prioritizes humanitarian, educational and developmental activities within the State of Rhode Island, USA and the Republic of Liberia. "At SunRise we believe that all of us have the obligation to fight and eradicate or mitigate poverty within our poorer communities especially in Liberia," she said. "Our visit is a pilot project that has given us the opportunity to talk with people and to know their expectations."

SunRise's board chairperson Dr. Carla White Ellis said the organization will work tirelessly and diligently with people from all localities without discrimination. As an American, she said the five-day visit to Liberia and the five counties has changed her perception of life. "I have been telling my kids about the experience of a lifetime that I am having in Liberia with these good people," she said. "We have a long term vision that SunRise will touch, inspire, and motivate people from all walks of life and their communities to move forward in Liberia."

The five-member delegation includes Board Member Doris Norman, ways and means members Eva Fofana and Frances Dine-Lavelah. The delegation was expected to leave the country for the United States on Wednesday.