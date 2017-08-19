Nigeria: Borno Gets New Head of Service Abdulkareem Haruna

19 August 2017

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, on Friday, appointed Yerima Sale as the new head of the state's civil service.

Until his appointment, Mr. Sale was the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

Mr. Sale succeeds Yakubu Bukar who retired last month.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Jiddah, announced Mr. Sale's appointment.

The statement further announced that Governor Shettima had also approved the promotion of 14 state directors and ministerial secretaries to permanent secretaries.

The governor also approved the appointment of 21 members of local government councils transition committee ahead of the proposed council elections to usher in a new government at the grassroots level.

A set of 17 new special advisers to the governor for each of the 17 state ministries were also appointed; while a new member has been appointed for the State House of Assembly Service Commission in the person of Shehu Fandi from Guzamala Local Government Area.

The governor had also engaged the service of seven honorary special advisers who include Umar Shehu on (Healthcare), Dili Dig (Health), former deputy governor Adamu Dibal (Politics), another former deputy governor Abubakar Jatau (Politics), Ibrahim Ali (Agriculture), Bashir Maidugu (Public Administration), former Head of Service Ibrahim Mohammed Timta (Public Service)

The governor also approved the appointment of Bulama Gubio, a retired Permanent Secretary and former Head of Service as the new Chairman Borno State Civil Service Commission while the former head of service is to serve as a commissioner in the commission.

