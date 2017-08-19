19 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Returns to Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tonye Bakare

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country later on Saturday after spending more than 100 hundred days in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment, his spokesman said.

He is expected to speak to "Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017," his media adviser Femi Adesina said in a statement.

The president left Nigeria on May 7 for London for a second of treatment for an undisclosed ailment, transferring power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to lead the most populous African country.

He had earlier left Nigeria on January 19 for London to "undergo routine medical check-ups" during a short holiday. He only returned on March 10 after an extended period of medical treatment.

He tacitly acknowledged that he was very ill, telling his cabinet members that "I couldn't recall being so sick since I was a young man." He also said he had "blood transfusions, going to the laboratories and so on and so forth".

His absence in Nigeria since May 7 has birthed rounds of protests and calls for him to resign. But much like his aides, Buhari has consistently said he would only return to Nigeria on the instruction of his doctors.

"I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I've now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed," he told his aides on Saturday, his spokesman Femi Adesina said in an earlier statement.

Nigeria

Ogun Police Arrest Man for Killing Neighbour With Charm

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man, Olatunde Akapo, for allegedly beating his 42-year-old… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.