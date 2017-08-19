Nigeria: Injury May Stop Iheanacho From Eagles' Squad

What appears a major blow to Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon may be at foot following a toe injury, which has sidelined one of the top strikers, Kelechi Iheanacho.

His English Premiership side, Leicester City was forced to make a late decision him yesterday, as he was doubtful with toe problem while Drinkwater and Iborra remain sidelined for today's clash with Brighton.

The Nigerian had to visit a specialist regarding a toe injury. The first leg of the Nigeria versus Cameroon World Cup double-header will hold in Uyo on September 1 with return leg in Yaoundé four days later.

Despite making his debut against Arsenal last Friday , City boss Craig Shakespeare said the £25million summer signing is a doubt for the visit of the Seagulls because of the injury he sustained in City's final pre-season game against Borussia Monchengladbach a fortnight ago, when he was forced off after just 17 minutes.

There was a further injury blow for City as Shakespeare confirmed that neither Danny Drinkwater (thigh) nor Vicente Iborra (groin) had returned to full training, meaning both will be unavailable for today's first home game of the campaign.

Iheanacho is likely to join them in stands, with Shakespeare adding that the 20-year-old suffers discomfort when striking the ball.

"(Iheanacho) didn't (train on Thursday)," said Shakespeare. "He's had a bit of discomfort with his toe so we've taken him out. I'll make a late decision Saturday morning.

"We're trying to give him enough time to recover. It's been very hard as he's been behind the fitness levels of the others because of his late start with us. We're giving him every opportunity to get his fitness levels up and we'll make a late decision.

"He can run but not a full pelt. Striking a ball, if he catches it wrong on toe, it's a problem. So sometimes he's getting a lot of discomfort. We're trying to manage that as best as we can.

"He's been to see a specialist. It's natural thing for most players in that area. It's really just a second opinion. "Drinkwater and Iborra are still not fit, although Danny was out on the pitch yesterday, though not with the squad.

"Iborra, I'm hoping will be out with the squad next week. "It's too early to say at this stage if they'll be fit for Sheffield United (on Tuesday) or Manchester United (next Saturday)."

With Agency Reports