Nigeria: Ogun Police Arrest Man for Killing Neighbour With Charm

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man, Olatunde Akapo, for allegedly beating his 42-year-old neighbour, Augustine Ode, to death with a charm.

The incident, according to a statement by the command's spokesman, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta, yesterday, occurred at Alapako-Eke, Ibogun in Ifo Council.

Oyeyemi said the Akapo and Ode were engaged in a fight and in the process, the Akapo dashed to his room and reappeared with the charm, with which he hit Ode, resulting in his death.

The brother of the deceased reported the case at the Ibogun Police Station and the Police, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr. Nicholas Tamuno-Inam, visited the scene and arrested the suspect.

Oyeyemi added that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy, while the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the case be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Abeokuta, for further investigation.