19 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ogun Police Arrest Man for Killing Neighbour With Charm

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Coffie and Gyamfi Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man, Olatunde Akapo, for allegedly beating his 42-year-old neighbour, Augustine Ode, to death with a charm.

The incident, according to a statement by the command's spokesman, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta, yesterday, occurred at Alapako-Eke, Ibogun in Ifo Council.

Oyeyemi said the Akapo and Ode were engaged in a fight and in the process, the Akapo dashed to his room and reappeared with the charm, with which he hit Ode, resulting in his death.

The brother of the deceased reported the case at the Ibogun Police Station and the Police, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr. Nicholas Tamuno-Inam, visited the scene and arrested the suspect.

Oyeyemi added that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy, while the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the case be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

Nigeria

Buhari Returns to Today

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country later on Saturday after spending more than 100… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.