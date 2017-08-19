Zambia/South Africa: Zambia Chase Chan Spot With Bafana Bafana Clash

19 August 2017

Zambia Chase Chan Spot With Bafana Bafana Clash

By Clement Malambo

The Zambia National Team is 90 minutes away from making it to the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) with South Africa standing in their way.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has half the job done after having posted a significant away draw in the first leg of the final qualifying round in South Africa.

Zambia and South Africa battled to a 2-all draw in East London last weekend but will have to settle this duel this afternoon at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda will be banking on in-form striker Justin Shonga to lead the attack alongside Power Dynamos forward Alex Ng'onga.

Skipper Ziyo Tembo will marshal the backline with Adrian Chama, Fackson Kapumbu and Mwila Phiri likely to complete the backline.

In midfield the industry of Jack Chirwa will be called upon with the likes of John Ching'andu, Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe also expected to have a run in.

Zambia needs to avoid defeat or a high scoring draw that could cancel out the 2-2 draw recorded in the first leg.

Winner over two legs will earn qualification to the CHAN competition next year.

Zambia v South Africa

Date: 19/08/17

Venue: Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Kickoff: 15:00 hours

CHARGES

Lower, Upper East, North and South Decks: K15

Upper West: K40

Lower West: K80

VIP: K200

Tickets are available across all Shoprite outlets via Computicket.

Source: FAZ MEDIA

