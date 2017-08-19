Sudan: Education Sector Threatens With Strike

Babanusa / El Fasher — Workers in West Kordofan and North Darfur demand the payment of grants which the Sudanese government promised to employees in the education sector in June.

Employees started a three-day strike in several schools in West Kordofan to protest against the non-reception of their financial incentives. An employee in the education sector told Radio Dabanga that the strike of people working in education lasts from Thursday until Monday.

The payment of financial incentives they demanded are actually grants from the government in Khartoum, he said, to employees of various Sudanese states on the occasion of Ramadan and Eid El Fitr.

The strike can turn into an open-ended strike in case the deadline for the payment next Tuesday has passed without the government making a decision to pay the incentives from the state's Finance Ministry, the employee said.

The union of education workers in North Darfur gave the government until 31 August to pay the two Eid El Fitr grants and the nature of work. In a letter issued by the union's executive office, it threatened to stop working for 48 hours starting on 10 September in case of non-payment.