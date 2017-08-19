Kenya: Lucky Fans to Win Trip to Watch EPL Fixture

Betting company Dafabet Kenya will reward one of their account holders with an all-expense paid trip to watch English Premier League giants Arsenal take on Burnley at Tuff Moor Stadium on November 26.

The winner of the trip will be selected through a draw. People can enter the draw by depositing money and betting on Dafabet's platform in a promotion that is dubbed "Twende Game" which runs till September 30. The winner will be given an offer for two people to fly to England and watch the match.

"Kenyan football fans are in for a treat. This is just but the beginning of exciting times for local sports enthusiasts," Dafabet Kenya's the Head of Business Development, Chris Harley said. The announcement comes on the back of Dafabet Kenya's major enhancements of its products Price Boost and MoneyBack this week with the start of European football leagues.

"Europe's top football leagues are back in action and what better way to get involved than with Dafabet Kenya price boosts," said Harley.

"Our prices stand out of the crowd and fans can take advantage of not only weekly boosted odds on the Premier League, La Liga and other massive games but they can also take advantage of the fact that the they will be specially picked by our very own experts."

Dafabet Kenya became the first Kenyan bookmaker to refund bets lost with their new MoneyBack feature. "Moneyback offers can be considered as the punter's paradise because one is free to bet without fearing the loss of money. This is one of the best offers in the Kenyan market, as you are requested to place a bet (in specific matches or events) and if you happen to lose, you will receive a full refund of your bet."

The first event to get a MoneyBack was the match between Liverpool and Watford, where everyone who place a single bet on Liverpool to win had their stake refunded to their bet accounts.

"We felt that they lost unfairly, as the Watford goal was from an offside position."

Benedict Ochieng', a Liverpool fan was one of such punter.

"As a Liverpool fan, we felt robbed but the MoneyBack feature gave me some level of consolation." The El Clasico midweek fixture also enjoyed the MoneyBack with all punters who bet on Barcelona to win having their stake returned as a free bet to their account.