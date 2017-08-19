Sudan: Cholera - New Deaths and Infections Across the Country

Singa / El Gedaref / Sennar — Singa Hospital in Sudan's Sennar received 16 new cases of cholera during the first half of this week. A woman has died before she could be transferred to hospital, and nine others were infected with cholera at El Matateib in North Delta locality in Sudan's Kassala state.

A medical source told Radio Dabanga that most of the cases in Sennar came from Um Benin village southeast of the city except for two cases from El Dindir and El Souki.

From Saturday to Monday, 26 cases of cholera arrived from Um Benin village.

This led the local health authorities to open a new cholera isolation centre at the village.

El Gedaref

El Gedaref Hospital in East Sudan recorded 15 cases of cholera on Tuesday and Wednesday

A medical source told Radio Dabanga that the hospital received nine cases on Tuesday, while six cases were recorded on Wednesday.

The medic said that all cases of cholera came from Uktuber, El Tadamon, El Geneina, and Kadugli districts in El Gedaref.

Kassala

A woman has died before she could be transferred to hospital, and nine others were infected with cholera at El Matateib in North Delta locality in Sudan's Kassala state.

Youth activist Mohamed Seyidna told Radio Dabanga that "the woman died in the village before she could be transferred to the hospital". He said that the hospitalised cases at Wagar Hospital has risen to nine.

He attributed the spread of cholera in the area to water pollution and called on the health authorities to make efforts to sterilise drinking water and raise awareness of the residents.

National epidemic

The National Epidemiological Corporation reported in early July that nearly 24,000 Sudanese have been infected and 940 cholera patients have died since the outbreak of the infectious disease in Blue Nile state in August last year.

The Sudanese authorities however, refuse to call the disease by its name, and instead refer to it as "Acute Watery Diarrhoea". The National Intelligence and Security Service has repeatedly warned medics and the press in the country not to make mention of cholera.

Follow #CholeraInSudan, #الكوليرا_السودان for ongoing coverage by Radio Dabanga