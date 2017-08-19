Murnei / Ed Damazin / Singa / El Mahas — Fifteen people died of cholera while 18 others have been infected in Murnei, West Darfur, in the past three days. The disease made its first appearance in the southern part of El Mahas in Northern State.

A sheikh in Murnei camp for displaced people told this station that five people died of cholera on Tuesday, four died on Wednesday and six on Thursday. "Eighteen people are now in the isolation ward in the camp."

The 18 infected people came from Um Tajok village near Murnei on 9 August. Six people died of cholera at the village that day, a sheikh reported from the camp last week.

In Blue Nile state, three brothers died in the hospital of Ed Damazin on Tuesday. A relative of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that the three family members died of the same disease in the hospital, in El Hijra district.

Meanwhile in Sennar, 18 people contracted cholera in El Dindir locality this week. A medical source told this station that on Thursday, El Dindir's hospital received 13 news cases of cholera; eight of which were received earlier this week. Five others arrived on Thursday.

The medical isolation centre at Bardana village, south of the city, also recorded five new cases of cholera on Wednesday and Thursday.

Singa Hospital

The hospital in Singa received three new cases of cholera on Thursday. A medical source informed Radio Dabanga that the three patients had come from Um Benin village, southeast of Singa. "16 people suffering from cholera are still in the isolation ward."

Yesterday Radio Dabanga reported that 26 cases of cholera arrived from Um Benin village from Saturday to Monday. This led the local health authorities to open a new cholera isolation centre at the village.

Northern State

The first cases of cholera has been reported in the southern part of El Mahas in Northern State, at Arduan health centre. The patients arrived from Maljab area on Thursday, while El Tura health centre of El Mahas received another case.

Nubian activist Adham Nasr told Radio Dabanga that the woman has been isolated in a room at Arduan health centre to receive treatment. There are concerns that the disease might break out in the area during the rainy season, which makes it difficult to move from and to Arduan.

A health centre in Arayab area in Ganab, Red Sea state, received five children suffering from cholera on Wednesday. Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that the one of them has been transferred to Port Sudan Hospital.

The doctors were unable to give information about the cases. The hospital's administration has not allocated a ward to isolate the cholera patients.

Earlier this month a volunteer of one of the cholera awareness raising campaigns in Sudan told Radio Dabanga that the reality in the hospitals is very poor.

Follow #CholeraInSudan, #الكوليرا_السودان for ongoing coverage by Radio Dabanga