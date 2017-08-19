Kenya: Kindiki Angles for Deputy President Slot in 2022

Tharaka-Nithi Senator-elect Prof Kithure Kindiki has revived his interest in the 2022 presidential race saying Deputy President William Ruto will pick him as a running-mate by the end of this year.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki on Friday, Prof Kindiki claimed he will be endorsed at a ceremony to be held in his home village of Mukothima.

"On December 9, 2017, Kenya will be addressed from Mukothima village and this is when we will officially start the journey to State House with Mr Ruto," said the senator.

AMBITION

He said the event will be attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Ruto, Jubilee senators, governors, MPs and hundreds of MCAs from across the country.

Prof Kindiki said Mr Kenyatta had already agreed to hand over the country's leadership to them and for the first time, Tharaka community and Mount Kenya East at large would host the second powerful office in the republic.

The eloquent professor of law said he had no intentions to retreat in his ambition and that he would never again seek county leadership but battle it out with other politicians for the country's top leadership.

NEXT ELECTIONS

"As I said during my campaign trail, I will not come to you again seeking county leadership since I am headed to Nairobi to fight for the State House," he said.

Prof Kindiki's sentiments were unanimously supported by other county leaders led by Maara MP-elect Kareke Mbiuki and Women Representative Beatrice Nkatha who vowed to drum for his support.

Mr Mbiuki said they would campaign for the senator across the country.

"We promise that we will not antagonise you here in the county," said Mr Mbiuki noting that he would replace Prof Kindiki on the senate seat in the next elections.

CAMPAIGN

Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene and his Tharaka counterpart Gitonga Murugara also urged locals to fully support the senator's dream and pray for him as he starts a rigorous campaign.

Prof Kindiki had earlier declared that he would contest for the presidency in 2022 but at some point backed down saying he looks to deputise Mr Ruto.

His statement is being construed that the negotiations are over and that the duo will officially exchange political rings before the clans' men on December 9.

However, there are concerns whether the neighboring Meru and Embu county politicians would support him after his endorsement by Njuri Ncheke elders led to a split in the council.

BROTHER

In 2015, Prof Kindiki was declared the Ameru spokesperson by Njuri Ncheke elders, a move that was not welcomed by a section of leaders from Meru County led by Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his predecessor Peter Munya.

Mr Munya has also announced that he would run for presidency in 2022.

He is also expected to woo politicians from Central Kenya to make his bid successful.

Tharaka-Nithi County has about 213,000 votes and Prof Kindiki needs to put on the negotiation table big chunk of votes to secure the position.

The professor needs also to streamline politics not only in his county but also in his own family as his brother, Prof Isaiah Kindiki served as the National Super Alliance campaign coordinator for the region.