Rwanda: KigaliUp Festival Kicks Off Today

The seventh edition of the KigaliUp music festival opens today at IPRC Kicukiro cricket grounds. At a press conference at the venue on Thursday morning, organisers unveiled some of the local and international acts that will grace the festival stage, as well as some of the sponsors and partners.

Present at the conference was Ivorian female Bassist Manou Gallo, who was the first foreign act to jet into the country.

Gallo and the Soleil Laurent, the lead vocalist for American rock and soul band Quantum Split will be some of the female highlights of this year's festival, whose theme is; Women in Music. Local musicians that will perform at the festival also attended, including Mani Martin, Strong Voice band and former Tusker Project Fame contestant Phiona Mbabazi.

Musician Mighty Popo, the organiser of KigaliUp, revealed that gates will be open from 10a.m for each of the festival's two days, with performances closing at 11p.m.

This year, organisers introduced a Kid's Festival as part of KigaliUp, where children will be able to partake of fun activities including bouncing castles, music workshops, and face painting among other fun activities. The children's festival shall run from 10a.m to 2p.m.

DJ Makeda, Ange Umulisa and Lion Imaanzi will be the event MCs. Performances will be live, with the exception of Patoranking who will combine both a live and DJ set.

American rock and soul band Quantum Split jetted into the country on Thursday evening, while Ismael Lo from Senegal arrived Friday. Meanwhile, Ivorian reggae star Alpha Blondy and Nigerian reggae dancehall sensation Patoranking arrive in the country this morning, August 19.

Patoranking will crown the performances on the opening night, while Alpha Blondy will step on stage at 3p.m on Sunday, the closing night. He will fly out of the country shortly after his performance.

The festival stage will also be graced by a handful of local artists including Bruce Melodie, Mani Martin, Gaby Kamanzi, the Gakondo Group, King James, Riderman, Young Grace, Israel Mbonyi, and the Nubian Gypsies band, among others.