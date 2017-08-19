Zimbabwe: Nkosazana Zuma Speaks on Grace, Says Let the Law Take Its Course

ANC stalwart and former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the law must be allowed to take its course in the raging assault saga involving Zimbabwe First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

Dlamini-Zuma is the latest South African politician to add her voice to the on-going saga in which Grace is accused of bashing Gabrielle Engels, a 20 year old model, last Sunday.

The First Lady has since invoked diplomatic immunity as she battles to avoid prosecution in the neighbouring country after her victim filed a police report.

However, AfriForum, a South African civil-rights organisation, have offered their services to the 20 year old model, who suffered deep cuts on her forehead following the assault by an en ranged Grace who allegedly whipped her with an extension cord.

Former state prosecutor, Gerrie Nel told journalists in South Africa that they will push for private prosecution.

Speaking the state broadcaster, SABC, Dlamini-Zuma, who is one of the front runners to replace her former husband Jacob Zuma as South African president, said the "the behaviour of one woman should not be allowed to taint all women".

Dlamini-Zuma then went for the jugular: "Whether one beats another ... it is wrong and the law must take its course ... but women are capable ... they cannot be judged on that."

The case which has attracted international condemnation jolted President Mugabe into action as he flew to Pretoria on Wednesday to try and diffuse the situation.

Mugabe was only due in the neighbouring country on Friday to attend the 37th Southern African Development Community summit in Pretoria.

The nonagenarian leader will also have to deal with the situation involving his two sons Robert Junior and Chatunga, who have been engaging in "unacceptable behaviour" in the past few weeks.