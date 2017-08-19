19 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ugandan Fans Arrive in Kigali for Amavubi-Cranes Clash

By Jejje Muhinde

Hundreds of Ugandan fans have arrived in Kigali to support Uganda Cranes against Amavubi in the second leg of CHAN 2018 Kenya third qualification round on Saturday at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

Speaking to Saturday Sport, Moses Ssejemba, a businessman from Kampala, who is in Kigali with his friends, said they are in Rwanda not just for the match but also to tour the City of Kigali.

"We have come in big numbers to support our team but also to visit our Rwandan friends and have a tour of Kigali because we hear so much about it and we're here to have first-hand account. About the match, we won the first game and hopefully we shall win the second leg too," he said on Friday.

He noted that, "Amavubi is not a weak team, but they lack some experience, I think they need to play more games to get used to each other and play like a team. You can see that they're still young guys, some are playing for the national team for the first time."

In the first leg played last weekend at St Mary's Kitende, Uganda won comfortably 3-0, which means Antoine Hey's Amavubi are required to score three goals to force penalties or 4-0 to advance directly to finals tournament in Kenya.

The 27-man Uganda Cranes delegation touched base at Kigali International Airport Thursday afternoon and the team is staying at Galaxy Hotel in Remera.

