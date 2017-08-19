Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns Today, Says Femi Adeshina

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

According to the statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina "President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

"He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge."

Yesterday President Muhammadu Buhari received General Overseer Worldwide Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, at the Abuja House London.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made this known on his Facebook page in Abuja on Friday.

Adesina also posted some pictures showing President Buhari and Pastor Adeboye during their meeting.

Recalled that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, had on Aug. 4, paid similar personal visit to President Buhari at Abuja House, London, where he expressed delight over the president's rapid recovery.

Archbishop Welby said he was delighted to see the rapid recovery President Buhari had made from his health challenges, noting that it was "a testimony to the healing powers of God, and answer to prayers of millions of people round the world."

The cleric pledged to continue praying for both President Buhari and Nigeria.

Welby also paid a goodwill visit to President Buhari in March this year, during his medical vacation.

It would be recalled that President Buhari on Thursday granted audience to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara who visited him at the Abuja House in London.

More so, Senate President Bukola Saraki said he "confidently looks forward" to President Buhari's "imminent return home".

In series of tweets on Thursday night after meeting Buhari in London, along with Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Saraki reported his impressions of the president's health and gushed over his remarkable recovery.

"We must give thanks to God for this highly welcomed recovery. It is clear that Mr. President's insistence on following his doctors' advice has yielded the desired results", he tweeted.

"Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent.

"In particular, we talked about the Virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

"We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage.

"International issues were also discussed and Mr. President informed us that he has conveyed his sympathies to the people of Sierra Leone", Saraki said.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has also remarked about President Buhari's remarkable improvement, healthwise.

"Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well", Dogara Tweeted.

"His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President,"

Also while receiving the presidential media team, and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, at Abuja House, London, on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari told his visitors that there was tremendous improvement in his health and that he wished to return home, "but I've learnt to obey my doctor's orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge."

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, led the visiting team, accompanied by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, and Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media. Also there was Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

When the team expressed delight at the much improved health of the President, he retorted: "I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I've now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed."

On how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, an amused President Buhari said he followed events at home closely, lauding Nigerian television stations, and the media generally, for keeping him informed.