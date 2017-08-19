19 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 'Al-Shabab' Attacks African Union Base in Central Somalia

Al shabaab militants were reported to have launched an attack against base manned by Djibouti peacekeepers, serving with the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Hiran region.

Residents in Bulo-burte town in Hiran region, said they Heavy gunfire heard around the AMISOM base during heavy fighting between the militants and Djibouti peacekeepers.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the AU base attack.

In a statement posted on its affiliated websites, the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab said its fighters used machine guns and RPGs to attack the AMISOM outpost east of Bulo-Burte.

There was no immediate confirmation of the casualties from both sides, however, Somali military officials reported attack repulsed by the African Union forces.

