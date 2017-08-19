Kenya: Slain IEBC Manager Msando's Final Journey

Nairobi — The burial of the late IEBC's ICT Manager Chris Msando, who was brutally murdered a week to the elections, will be held Saturday.

Msando will be laid to rest in Lifunga village, Siaya County.

His body arrived at the Kisumu International Airport on Friday en route to his burial site in Ugenya, Siaya County.

Kisumu residents who turned up to the Airport demanded that they view the body forcing the family to yield to their demands.

After the viewing, the journey to Ugenya, almost 75 kilometers away from Kisumu started.

Msando's requiem mass was held at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands on Thursday and was attended by top IEBC officials--including Chairman Wafula Chebukati, CEO Ezra Chiloba among others who eulogised him as a dedicated man who played a key role in preparing last week's elections.

The slain ICT manager's family believes that his murder was linked to his job at the IEBC and is calling for justice to be done.

His widow Eva said: "We shall meet with Chris on the beautiful shore but I tell you again Kenyans. Vengeance is of the lord. The children ask why I don't know what to answer. Let justice be our shield and defender. It is not going to go in vain. We have refused."

His sister was categorical that the killing is linked to the work he did at the electoral commission.

"We as a family believe that Chris died because of his job. He died because of the work he was doing," she said.

Msando's body was found dumped in a forest in Kikuyu alongside that of his female companion identified as Maryanne Ngumbu.

So far two suspects have been detained in connection with the killing.

Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro says the court has already granted investigators custodial orders to enable them complete the probe.

"We have two suspects in custody who are under investigation over the murder," Muhoro told Capital FM Thursday.