19 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Lesotho: Thabane, 78, Tells SADC Summit He's Getting Married 'Again'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has interrupted the programme of the Southern African Development Community summit to make an "important announcement", saying he's getting married again.

The 78-year-old Thabane at the opening session on Saturday made the maiden speech of his current term at a SADC summit. His speech was followed by a musical performance, after which he requested another turn to speak.

Thabane said he was getting married on August 27 at the Maseru Stadium, and invited all the heads of state at the summit to attend.

He was greeted with applause and laughter, with someone remarking on the fact that he was getting married "again".

Thabane's estrange wife, Lipolelo, was gunned down in June, two days before Thabane was due to be sworn in as prime minister after his All Basotho Convention won the elections a few days before.Thabane was previously prime minister from 2012 to 2015, before he lost the elections, but after a vote of no confidence in prime minister Phakalitha Mosisili in February, he was returned to his previous position in an election with which SADC assisted as a mediator

Lesotho

'SADC Has a Story to Tell'

It is time the southern African region takes charge of its own narrative and tells the story about its major… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.