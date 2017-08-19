Nigeria: 'Buhari to Land in Abuja in Less Than Two Hours'

The presidential jet flying President Muhammadu Buhari from London will arrive Nigeria at past 4PM Nigerian time, a presidency official has told PREMIUM TIMES.

The official, who requested not to be named because he is not an official spokesperson, said the president's delegation left London at about 10:30 am Nigerian time and is expected to fly for about six hours.

"We are expecting the president to touch down in less than two hours," the official told Premium Times at 2: 10 PM. "A welcoming party is building up in the villa, and we will soon head out to the airport to receive him. We are all excited."

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said he was not sure about the President's actual arrival time.

"All we know is that he will be here insha Allah later this afternoon," Mr. Shehu said. "We shall be at the airport to receive him."

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had announced Saturday morning that President Buhari would return to the country later today after receiving medical attention in London for over 100 days.

He left the country on May 7 after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

Mr. Buhari will speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, Mr. Adesina said

The presidential spokesperson quoted Mr. Buhari as thanking "all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge."