The Speaker of Morocco's House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, has said that parliamentary diplomacy between both countries is necessary in order to achieve the more than twenty deals inked between the two countries last year.

The lawmaker, who was in Rwanda to represent his country at the inauguration ceremony of President Kagame made the remarks yesterday while paying a courtesy call to the speaker of the house of deputies, Donatille Mukabalisa.

Habib said that his meeting with Mukabalisa emphasized the importance of corporation of both institutions to support the two countries in achieving agreed upon goals.

"We agreed on the necessity of strengthening the cooperation between the two institutions within the framework of active parliamentary diplomacy which will support the two countries in achieving what they agreed upon in the 20 agreements they signed last year," he said.

The deals were signed last year when Moroccan King Mohammed VI paid a historic visit to Rwanda in October.

The 23 bilateral agreements between the two countries cover a wide-range of sectors from agriculture, housing, skills development and ICT, to health, tourism, green growth and facilitation of businesses.

The two countries agreed to share resources, experience and skills for mutual benefit with view to deepening ties in as many areas as possible to fast-track sustainable development.

Habib El Malki noted that the relations between the two countries were "excellent," a fact manifested by the reciprocal visits by His Majesty the King of Morocco, and His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda, last year.

El Malk was elected as the new Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives in January this year.

He is also a Professor of Economics at the Mohammed V University, Chairman of the Mediterranean Studies and Research Group (MSRG) and President of the Moroccan Center for Economic Studies (CMS).