Rwanda: Heads of State, Diplomats Laud Kagame's 'Visionary Leadership'

Several Heads of State and government, diplomatic envoys as well as heads of multinational organisations Friday congratulated President Paul Kagame on re-election, also commended his visionary leadership that has transformed Rwanda for the last 17 years he has been President.

Kagame, who was overwhelmingly re-elected with over 98 per cent of the vote, took oath of office on Friday in a colorful event held at Amahoro National Stadium. His new term runs until 2024.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by more than 20 African Heads of State, several former African heads of state, among other dignitaries from across the globe.

In his inauguration speech, Kagame rallied Rwandans and Africans to stand together in the interest of their own people as that is the root of all successes.

Uhuru Kenyatta, President-elect of Kenya appeared to reaffirm Kagame's inauguration speech, in a tweet that stated, "Without exception, there is infinitely more that unites us as Africans than that which divides us".

Kenyatta said in a statement that President Kagame's re-election: "Renews that friendship and alliance, and we look forward to working together on matters of regional security, regional integration, and infrastructure.

"My visit to Rwanda," Kenyatta says, "was geared towards strengthening the strong ties and strategic partnership that exist between our two nations. Especially infrastructure development - notably the Northern Corridor Integrated Projects".

Some African leaders issued statements while others took to social media to congratulate the president who, they said has exhibited strong leadership needed for regional transformation.

The President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said, in statement, that he congratulated the people of Rwanda on "active participation in the electoral process and peaceful conclusion of the elections."

Museveni observed that Rwanda has over the past two decades rebuilt itself into a "stable nation", registering strong economic growth and development and looks forward to making bilateral ties between the two countries even stronger.

"Rwanda is now a key player on the regional, continental and global arena, with commendable engagements within the EAC and the African Union.

Our countries enjoy warm bilateral and historical ties and I look forward to making them even stronger in this new term. Congratulations!" Museveni said.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Zambia said that he was happy to attend President Kagame inauguration, adding that, "Zambia looks forward to working with you for the mutual benefit of our people".

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Acting President of Nigeria also issued congratulatory message to Kagame on his re-election and inauguration as President of Rwanda.

The President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou, said he was: "Very honored" to have been present at the inauguration of the President Kagame, also hailed the friendship between Rwanda and Niger.

Jenny Ohlsson, Sweden's Ambassador to Rwanda said she was honoured to represent the Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry at the ceremony adding, "Looking forward to continued partnership" while Erica Barks-Ruggles, the U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda, congratulated, on behalf of the people and government of the USA, Kagame on his inauguration - adding that she looks forward to continued "strong partnership" with Rwanda.

Sara Hradecky, Canada's High Commissioner to Rwanda, twitted that, "Canada congratulates @PaulKagame on his inauguration today as President of Rwanda."

On Twitter, Ashish J. Thakkar, founder of Mara Group and Mara Foundation, and the co-founder of Atlas Mara congratulated, "the most amazing visionary and leader @PaulKagame," adding that, " Africa is "extremely proud" of him.

Businessman and founder of Msingi East Africa, Ali Mufuruki, who attended the inauguration, commended "Rwanda's successful, peaceful and very well run campaign."

Msingi is an ambitious and innovative young industry development organisation aimed at supporting the growth of competitive industries in East Africa - while also working to address industry-wide bottlenecks.

"Africa can rise if we find the right leaders. Rwanda has found one in Paul Kagame. We wish him and the people of Rwanda God speed," Mufuruki said, through his twitter handle.

Angola's Minister for Defense João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço also congratulated the President and said he was looking for continued partnership between Rwanda and Angola.