Rwanda/Uganda: So Near and Yet So Far for Rwanda as Uganda Qualify

Uganda made it four qualifications on the trot to the finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) despite a 2-0 loss to Rwanda in their final round second leg on Saturday in Kigali.

The defeat saw the Cranes go through 3-2 on aggregate, maintaining their record of reaching the finals of every edition since 2011 in Sudan. Uganda's other two appearances was in 2014 (in South Africa) and 2016 (in Rwanda).

Yannick Mukunzi gave Rwanda an early lead after eight minutes from a corner before defender Thierry Manzi headed in the second on 16 minutes.

With Amavubi needing just a goal to take the tie to penalties, the visiting Cranes fought to defend in numbers in front of a partisan crowd at the Nyamirambo Stadium.

Uganda goalkeeper Ismeal Watenga made several saves to keep his side in the game to claim their ticket to next year's finals in Kenya.

"It was a bad start because we conceded two goals in 20 minutes. But I thank the boys for fighting back against a physically strong Rwanda side," Uganda coach Moses Basena CAFonline.com after the game.

His Rwandan counterpart, Antoine Hey, expressed disappointment with his players inability to convert the many more scoring chances they had.

"It was good we scored two early goals, but failed to put more pressure to score more," added the German born coach.

Rwanda's hosted the last edition in 2016 reaching the quarters, a huge improvement on their debut in 2011 in Sudan, where they failed to go past the group stage.

The final tournament will take place from 12 January to 4 February 2018 in Kenya.

Fixtures

Central Zone

19.08.2017 Kinshasa DR Congo 1-1 Congo (0-0)

19.08.2017 Yaounde Cameroon vs Sao Tome (2-0)

Central-East Zone

19.08.2017 Kigali Rwanda 2-0 Uganda (0-3)

19.08.2017 El Obeid Sudan vs Ethiopia (1-1)

North Zone

18.08.2017 Sfax Libya 1-1 Algeria (2-1)

18.08.2017 Rabat Morocco 3-1 Egypt (1-1)

South Zone

19.08.2017 Ndola Zambia 2-0 South Africa (2-2)

19.08.2017 Luanda Angola vs Madagascar (0-0)

20.08.2017 Windhoek Namibia vs Comoros (1-2)

West A Zone

19.08.2017 Bamako Mali vs Mauritania (2-2)

22.08.2017 Conakry Guinea vs Senegal (1-3)

West B Zone

19.08.2017 Kano Nigeria 2-0 Benin (0-1)

19.08.2017 Abidjan Cote d'Ivoire vs Niger (1-2)

20.08.2017 Kumasi Ghana vs Burkina Faso (2-2)