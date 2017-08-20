20 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Former São Tome Presidents Among Observers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The former presidents of São Tomé and Príncipe, Miguel dos Anjos Trovoada and Manuel Pinto da Costa, have been accredited by the National Electoral Commission as observers to the forthcoming 23 August election.

The two former presidents have been invited by the Angolan head of State José Eduardo dos Santos, with Miguel Trovoada acting as head of the Portuguese Speaking Community (CPLP) observer mission.

Speaking to journalists, Miguel Trovoada said he hopes to follow up the election in Angola.

He recalled that he had been in Angola in the capacity as executive secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

In his turn, Manuel Pinto da Costa said there has been an evolution in the Angolan democracy as he had been to Angola as an observer to the 1992 election.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.