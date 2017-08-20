Angola: Former São Tome Presidents Among Observers

Luanda — The former presidents of São Tomé and Príncipe, Miguel dos Anjos Trovoada and Manuel Pinto da Costa, have been accredited by the National Electoral Commission as observers to the forthcoming 23 August election.

The two former presidents have been invited by the Angolan head of State José Eduardo dos Santos, with Miguel Trovoada acting as head of the Portuguese Speaking Community (CPLP) observer mission.

Speaking to journalists, Miguel Trovoada said he hopes to follow up the election in Angola.

He recalled that he had been in Angola in the capacity as executive secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

In his turn, Manuel Pinto da Costa said there has been an evolution in the Angolan democracy as he had been to Angola as an observer to the 1992 election.