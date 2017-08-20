Uganda: Makerere Delays Issuing Admission Letters

Kampala — Despite the first semester orientation having begun on August 12, several first year undergraduate students at Makerere University are yet to get their admission letters.

Fresh students admitted to the university are entitled to provisional admission letters from the academic registrar, which are prerequisites for them to commence their studies.

But information from some of the students indicate that the university hasn't provided all the essential documents despite the fact that the first semester classes are commencing tomorrow.

But Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the vice chancellor of Makerere University, said: "I have received several complaints that students in some colleges have not received their provisional admission letters. I have checked with the academic registrar but he says he already had the admissions signed and sent to the different colleges."

On his part, Mr Alfred Namoah Masikye, the academic registrar, affirmed that all admission letters had been signed and released to the different colleges.

"It might be a problem in transiting from the Senate to the different colleges causing the delays," he said.

Among the affected are students at the School of Law, some departments in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and those in the College of Engineering Design, Art and Technology.

The admission letters are used by the new entrants as both proof of their admission to Makerere University and as provisional identity cards to access most of the university facilities, including the library, laboratories, students' associations, and some university premises.

The failure to possess the admission letters poses challenges to the new students.

The first year undergraduate students reported last weekend and have been undergoing orientation at the university.

Prof Nawangwe advised students whose provisional admission letters have been withheld to check with the Senate and or their respective college registrars and be ready to start classes tomorrow.