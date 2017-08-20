Africa: Zambia Qualify to 2018 Chan After Defeating South Africa

Justin Shonga struck twice in a space of five minutes to book Zambia a ticket to the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the expense of South Africa.

The tie was even at 79 minutes before Shonga was set up by second half substitute Godfrey Ngwenya to drive home a powerful shot that left Bruce Bvuma helpless between the sticks.

Shonga was not done as he struck in the 82nd minute to dump Bafana Bafana out of the CHAN race after having drawn 2-all in the first leg.

The on-song striker has netted six goals in 11 matches for the Chipolopolo.

Zambia beat Swaziland 4-0 away before completing the rout with a 3-0 home win to consign the Swazis out of Africa's second tier competition for players plying their trade in the domestic league.

The crowd rallied behind the team pushing them to search for the winner and when it eventually came it was gleefully welcomed in the terraces.

Zambia shifts attention to the September 2 World Cup qualifier against Algeria at Heroes Stadium.

(SOURCE; FAZ Media)