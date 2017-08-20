Kenyatta, Ruto Urge Peace as Supreme Court Battle Takes Shape

Kajiado — President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday joined Catholic faithful for a Sunday mass at a Ngong Cathedral where they urged Kenyans to continue praying for peace and unity.

The President said the country should steer away from tension inspired by politics and Kenyans should continue with their day-today activities without any fear.

"There is no need for tension or fear, Kenya will still be there after elections. Leave us as leaders to tackle our political issues. Kenya was there before election and it will continue to exist," said President Kenyatta.

Governor-elect Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Governor Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) and MP Joseph Manje (Kajiado North) attended the service at St Joseph's Cathedral.

The Head of State particularly hailed Kenyans for engaging in peaceful activities during the last electioneering period, noting that the country was maturing democratically.

He told Kenyans to leave politics to politicians and concentrate on activities aimed at improving their lives.

He thanked Kajiado residents for taking the lead in preaching peaceful coexistence among themselves with their neighbours despite the fact that the area was cosmopolitan and with diverse political affiliations.

"Kajiado is an example to Kenyans, despite hosting different communities, it was the only cosmopolitan county whose residents were not drawn into the 2007/2008 post-election violence," said President Kenyatta.

He thanked the residents for voting overwhelmingly for Jubilee candidates in the just concluded General Election and urged them to continue with same Kenyan spirit of peace and unity.

Deputy President Ruto said all Kenyans are winners in the just concluded General Election, saying the manner in which voters exercised their democratic rights was an indication that the country is maturing politically.

"Our democracy is growing as demonstrated by the way Kenyans voted during the just concluded General Election," said Ruto.

He said it is encouraging that leaders were now respecting the rule of law by their commitment to solving issues of elections through the courts as contained in the Constitution.

"Although we have differences in opinion, it is impressive that leaders are committed to following the rule of law in addressing such issues," said Deputy President Ruto.

"Disputes arising from elections can always be solved through the Constitution, legal and in a peaceful manner," added the Deputy President.

Lenku and Sonko appealed to Kenyans to embrace peace and avoid activities that can disrupt their peaceful co-existence.

"Let's embrace peace and harmonious relations because politics come and go but our development is there to stay," said Lenku.

"Politics is like rainy clouds, where they come and go but normal life continues," said Sonko.