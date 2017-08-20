Kenya: Nyong'o Pursues Justice for Baby Pendo, Enlists LSK, IPOA Help

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor-elect Anyang' Nyong'o on Sunday said he would be seeking the support of the county chapter of the Law Society of Kenya in the effort to get justice for the six-month-old baby Samantha Pendo.

Pendo having died from a severe head injury her parents say was inflicted by the police during the unrest that followed the announcement that Raila Odinga lost to Uhuru Kenyatta in the presidential election.

Nyong'o said he had already invited the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to take stock of police action on the people of Kisumu.

He said it was on incumbent on IPOA to demonstrate that indeed it is their duty to oversight the police and take necessary action where possible.

He thanked a number of organisations that have stepped in to help the people of Kisumu pull out of the quagmire following the post-election violence.

Addressing the press from the Kenyatta Sports Grounds where he flagged off food stuffs to the victims of police brutality, Nyong'o promised upon his swearing in to seek audience with the Ministry of Interior.

He said that they have managed to collect a number of spent cartridges within the estates of Kisumu and wondered why that force was directed at the people of Kisumu.