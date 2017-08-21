20 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gardener Arrested Over Murder of Swiss Nationals in Mombasa

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.
By Correspondent

Mombasa — Police have arrested one suspect behind the murder of two Swiss nationals - Werner Borner Paul and Marrianne Borner - in Mombasa.

Kisauni police boss Christopher Rotich says two other suspects, a caretaker and night guard, are on the run.

Rotich says the elderly couple was murdered in their home in Nyali estate where they had lived for more than 20 years.

"They are retirees who had built their home within Links Road in Nyali where they were attacked and murdered on Saturday night." said Rotich.

He says they two landed at the Moi international airport on Saturday night and were accosted as they entered their compound by people suspected to be workers and a hired hit squad.

Their bodies were dumped by the roadside within Kiembeni area using their own car.

A team of forensic detectives visited the home and dusted the vehicle that had blood stains.

It's believed the two had cash on their return from Switzerland.

Police say it was an inside job planned and executed by workers and hired goons.

