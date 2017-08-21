20 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two-Year-Old Survives, Seven Die in Car Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
Emergency services.

A two-year old child survived but seven other people were killed in a car accident along the N1 near Mookgopong on Sunday when two cars collided, the transport authority in Limpopo said.

Provincial transport spokesperson Joshua Kwapa said the child and another passenger were rushed to Mokopane hospital.

The authority said two drivers and five passengers from both vehicles were declared dead after the accident.

"The accident happened when [the driver of] one sedan lost control and faced into oncoming traffic and collided with another sedan travelling in the opposite lane," said Kwapa.

"We suspect the cause of accident is reckless and negligent driving," he added.

A News24 correspondent at the scene said the wreckage of the two vehicles was scattered on the road.

Source: News24

South Africa

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.