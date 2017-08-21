South Africa: Two-Year-Old Survives, Seven Die in Car Accident

A two-year old child survived but seven other people were killed in a car accident along the N1 near Mookgopong on Sunday when two cars collided, the transport authority in Limpopo said.

Provincial transport spokesperson Joshua Kwapa said the child and another passenger were rushed to Mokopane hospital.

The authority said two drivers and five passengers from both vehicles were declared dead after the accident.

"The accident happened when [the driver of] one sedan lost control and faced into oncoming traffic and collided with another sedan travelling in the opposite lane," said Kwapa.

"We suspect the cause of accident is reckless and negligent driving," he added.

A News24 correspondent at the scene said the wreckage of the two vehicles was scattered on the road.

