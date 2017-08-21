21 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Home-Based Eagles Resume Camping for Wafu This Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Monye

After beating Benin Republic 2-0 to qualify for the 2018 CHAN championship at the weekend, the home-based Super Eagles are expected to regroup later this month to begin preparations for the 2017 WAFU tourney slated to take place in Ghana from September 9.

Super Eagles' Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye told The Guardian yesterday that plans were on going to ensure the best team represent Nigeria in the WAFU championship.

Ibitoye also revealed that Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr would begin final preparation for the crucial Russia 2018 World Cup back-to-back games against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun in Uyo and Yaoundé next month. He added that the list of players for the matches would come out this week.

Ibitoye said the CHAN Eagles and coaches were delighted by the second leg defeat of Benin Republic in the qualifiers, adding that the players have promised to give their best in the tournament scheduled to hold in Kenya next year.

"The WAFU championship will begin next month and the date the players will resume camping will be communicated soon," he said.

Nigeria

'How Buhari's Broadcast Will Raise or Crash Economy'

Financial market operators and investors, both local and international, are waiting anxiously to take dramatic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.