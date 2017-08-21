Nigeria: Home-Based Eagles Resume Camping for Wafu This Month

After beating Benin Republic 2-0 to qualify for the 2018 CHAN championship at the weekend, the home-based Super Eagles are expected to regroup later this month to begin preparations for the 2017 WAFU tourney slated to take place in Ghana from September 9.

Super Eagles' Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye told The Guardian yesterday that plans were on going to ensure the best team represent Nigeria in the WAFU championship.

Ibitoye also revealed that Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr would begin final preparation for the crucial Russia 2018 World Cup back-to-back games against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun in Uyo and Yaoundé next month. He added that the list of players for the matches would come out this week.

Ibitoye said the CHAN Eagles and coaches were delighted by the second leg defeat of Benin Republic in the qualifiers, adding that the players have promised to give their best in the tournament scheduled to hold in Kenya next year.

"The WAFU championship will begin next month and the date the players will resume camping will be communicated soon," he said.