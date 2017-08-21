Rwanda: Fundraising Set for Child With Brain Tumor

A group of Good Samaritans has organised a fundraising to raise medical funds to cater for the treatment of a child suffering from a brain tumor.

According to Noreen Nahabwe Ruheeza, one of the organisers, the event will take place at Car Wash opposite Remera Parking on Sunday, August 27.

She says they were moved by the critical health condition of the child and the fact that the parents are not in position to raise the money for the treatment. Isheja Gasana,4, has been struggling with ailments for the last two years with tumor in the brain despite the fact that the parents have been to different local hospitals like Kanombe Military Hospital, University Teaching Hospital of Kigali and King Faisal Hospital.

"Thanks to Medanta Hospital in India, our hopes are high that our child can become normal again," says Christine Kayiteesi, the mother of the child.

Medanta Hospital said the surgery to remove the tumor would be undertaken by a team of doctors in India at a cost of $25,000 (about Rwf 21m).

Kayiteesi says the child is in bad condition and is unable to sit, eat well and see. His neck muscles are also too weak to stand erect due to the brain tumor.