Kenya: Mbori Beats Big Field to Win KenGen Crown

Handicap 16 golfer Sam Mbori overcame an early scratch at the par five-fourth, to eventually post an impressive 40 points during the KenGen Golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course at the weekend.

Mbori started off with a bogey at the par four-first hole which he quickly put behind him by firing two back-to-back pars at the second and third.

He, however, ran into trouble at the fourth following a poor driver and the subsequent shots that resulted to a scratch.

However, Mbori made eight pars in all against a similar number of bogeys, to still claim the overall title in the event that attracted a huge field.

Taking the men's first prize was Charles Mwangi, who posted 39 points to win by two points from S. Gathuri and the off scratch John Gitonga, who had to beat J.K Karanja on countback for the third prize. Gitonga birdied the first and last holes and dropped only one shot at the par five-fourth.

In the ladies section, Susan Kanyora carded 36 points, beating Mary Wainaina by one point to take the first prize. Martin Mwangi birdied the second and fourth in the first nine and at the back nine's 12th with bogeys at the fifth, eighth, and 16th and a double bogey at the 15th for four over par 75 to take home the gross title.

Nathaniel Irungu won the junior title with 37 points while Royal Nairobi's Roberts Ogindo was the best guest with 36 points, one better than club-mate Timothy Kuria on 35 points.

It was, however, a long and tough day for Kiende Macharia, who only managed 10 points, to rightfully win the Piga Mingi prize.

Winning the staff prize was David Muthike, who carded 32 points to win by two points from P. Kinoti, while the nines went to Edgar Kalya and E. Kinyanjui on 23 and 22 points.

The men's nearest to pin prize went to Mbugua Gathige while Nelly Kairu won the ladies prize.

The longest drive winners were D. Tanui and Mary Maingi.