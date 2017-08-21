21 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cricketers Prepare for Women's World T20 Qualifiers

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya will take part in the ICC Women's World Twenty20 qualifiers set for Windhoek, Namibia from September 6 to 17.

The Cricket Kenya general manager, Josephat Murithi, on Sunday said that five teams, namely, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and hosts Namibia will fight it out for the sole slot reserved for the continent in next year's word event set for West Indies from November 2 to 25.

The Kenyan girls are currently in residential training camp under coach Lameck Onyango. When asked about his team, Onyango said: "I have a provisional squad of 20 girls and so far so good as we have no injuries."

He added: "The final Kenyan squad that will tour Namibia will be named after a quadrangular Twenty20 tournament in Nairobi that will involve Uganda, Rwanda and two Kenyan sides. The tournament will be at the Sir Ali Muslim Club ground from August 23 to 26."

The Kenyan lasses have been doing well in the region. The influx of Nakuru-based players improved the performance of the squad immensely.

Nakuru girls were introduce to the game of cricket by David Asiji and Joseph Shomba. Peter Ong'ondo is the Nakuru regions elite coach.

The qualification of the under-19 boys' squad in to next year's age group World Cup should be emulated by the girls' side that has some experienced players like Sarak Bhatika and Margret Baja, who have been with the team for a long time.

The squad will sadly miss the services of Daisy Wairimu, who captained the team to their first ever international victory last December during the UAE International Cup. Wairimu is recuperating at home in Nakuru after breaking both her legs in a grisly road accident in January.

