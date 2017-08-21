Uganda: Ex-Coach Micho Congratulates Cranes On Qualification

Photo: The Observer

Cranes interim coach Moses Basena, second left, and his players celebrate after dumping Rwanda to qualify for 2018 Chan finals

Kampala — Orlando Pirates manager Micho Sredojevic was a happy man on a happy weekend in which both 'his' teams made progress in their assignments.

The former Uganda Cranes coach made a winning start at Pirates as his side beat Chippa United 1-0 in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in South Africa.

Across in Kigali, his other team - until he quit for the South Africans recently - Uganda, did not particularly win the the battle on the day but had done enough in Kampala to win the war. Coached by Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba, the two former assistants to Micho, the Cranes went down 2-0 to the Amavubi Stars on the day but the 3-0 victory in Kampala a week earlier had done enough to ensure Chan qualification 3-2 on aggregate.

"They have done well in these Chan qualifiers since I've been there," said Micho at Orlando Pirates post-match press conference, "Today they have lost away for the first time (in Chan) otherwise we won nine away competitive matches (overall) while I was there."

As a matter of fact, Uganda had won on the road only twice before Micho replaced Bobby Williamson in May 2013. That was in 2001 in Malawi and 2011 in Guinea Bissau.

"Today they have lost in Kigali but still qualified so I'm very happy because two assistants that I have educated have qualified the team.

"I'm very happy for them. They are my brothers and we are still in very good relationships."

The Cranes will represent Uganda and the East Central zone at Chan 2018 for the fourth straight time.

Basena and company's next immediate task, however, is two back-to-back 2018 World Cup engagements against Egypt.