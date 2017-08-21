President Muhammadu Buhari has said the federal government would not tolerate separatist movements and inflammatory statements that threaten Nigeria unity and stability.

"Nigeria's unity is settled and not negotiable," Mr. Buhari said in a nationwide broadcast to the nation Monday morning, two days after returning to the country from the United Kingdom.

The President had been in London for 103 days to treat undisclosed ailment, before returning to Nigeria on Saturday.

In his broadcast, he said his government would not "allow irresponsible elements" to threaten Nigeria's unity and stability.

More to come.