THE MDC-T says it will scrap the newly declared Robert Mugabe National Youth Day if elected into power next year.

The main opposition said this as it joined fellow Zanu PF opponents to rubbish the controversial declaring of the veteran leader's birthday as a public holiday starting next year.

The decision was a culmination of intense lobbying by the Zanu PF youth league to have in the national calendar, February 21 designated as a youth day named after the 93 year-old leader.

But the MDC-T and Lovemore Madhuku's NCA said in separate statements weekend that the move was an insult to millions of poor Zimbabweans who bear the brunt of their leader's failed policies.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said his party was shocked and disappointed over a decision he termed "ridiculous and ludicrous".

"Whilst it's a very well-documented fact that Robert Mugabe, over the decades, has mutated into a fully-fledged despot and tin pot dictator, we never, ever imagined that the insipidly corrupt and Stalinist Zanu PF regime would descend to the level of venerating and idolising their tyrannical ruler by declaring his official birthday as a public holiday in Zimbabwe.

"Let us hasten to emphasise that Robert Mugabe is not Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is not Robert Mugabe. This weird and boot-licking concept of reducing Zimbabwe into a personal fiefdom of Robert Mugabe and his family must be condemned in the strongest of terms," Gutu said.

The MDC-T spokesperson said President Mugabe's liberation war profile could not measure up to those of the "more iconic" Joshua Nkomo, Hebert Chitepo and Josiah Tongogara, among some esteemed liberation war luminaries.

Gutu added: "It is an insult to the suffering and toiling youths of Zimbabwe to declare February 21 as a National Youth Day.

"What has Robert Mugabe done for the youths besides trashing their dreams and destroying their hopes and aspirations through decades of misrule, mismanagement of the national economy and rampant corruption?

"We trust that a truly democratic and progressive government in Zimbabwe will move in very swiftly to scrap out this ill - deserved and fascist public holiday called the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day."

Similarly, NCA spokesperson Madock Chivasa said if at all President Mugabe's followers wanted his contributions acknowledged, they could still do so during already designated national holidays such as Heroes Day.

"There is no need to have a holiday to appreciate effort made by an individual who is responsible for destroying our economy," Chivasa said.

"President Mugabe ruined this country and has caused untold suffering to majority of poor Zimbabweans and it remains an insult for all of us to honour him for his misguided and destructive policies."

Chivasa said President Mugabe's followers should be satisfied many roads in the country were already named after their leader adding that they could still have named the Zanu PF national headquarters after the veteran leader if they still felt more features could be named after him.

"The declared holiday will further cripple the economy as we unnecessarily reduce our working days," he said.

"As NCA party we urge all Zimbabweans to resist this ZANU PF madness and condemn the unreasonable Robert Mugabe holiday."