Uganda: Burglars Break Into Police Gunroom, Steal Firearms

Kampala — Six police officers have been arrested at Kampala Central Police station over a break-in at the station's armoury, Saturday night.

The police officers are said to have been guarding the station when unknown thugs raided the station and took off with two AK47 guns and 60 bullets.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Frank Mwesigwa, said the stolen guns and bullets have been recovered.

"We are investigating the case, to find out the motive behind the robbery, as well as identify other accomplices," Mwesigwa said.

This is however not the first time such a break-in occurred. In 2013 thugs broke into a prison armoury and made off with two submachine guns and 54 bullets in Kamuge Prisons in Pallisa District.

At least two prison warders were arrested to help the police with the investigations investigate the theft.

In 2012 11 submachine guns were stolen from security operatives. In the same year, police recovered 49 guns, according to the 2012 crime report.