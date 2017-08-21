21 August 2017

Nigeria: One Loses Hand in Burutu Cult Clash

By Perez Brisibe

Bomadi — THE right hand of a suspected cult member was, yesterday, chopped off, following a clash between two rival cult gangs at Tuomo community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Meanwhile, five members of the gangs were arrested during a raid on their hideouts by security operatives from the State Vigilante Group, the Bomadi Police Division and military personnel attached to the 222 Battalion, Bomadi.

Though the state's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached for details, an operative of the vigilante group said the clash occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave the names of the rival gangs as Vikings and Green Landers.

