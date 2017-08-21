Photo: Daily Monitor

Kampala — In the race to lead Uganda's biggest opposition party, FDC, members are seeing a side of the incumbent, Gen. Mugisha Muntu, which they have not known before.

At his nomination on Aug.14 at the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi in Kampala, he joined the bevy of dancing entertainers to wide ululations from his supporters. Although he did not go as far as doing what the FDC alpha male, Kizza Besigye, often does - and tie a dance scarf around the waist before wiggling, Muntu is getting into his own. He is smiling more often and deep. His supporters are excited that he looks so relaxed. It is almost as if he has already won the race. And he might have.

Part of the reason is the apparent strategy his opposition is using, starting with fielding Patrick Amuriat, who lost the parliamentary race in 2016 and keeping Muntu's usually formidable challenger, party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi out of the race. Amuriat is widely believed to be a front for the Besigye camp. According to this logic, if Amuriat defeats Muntu at this stage, it will mark the end of Muntu's ambition to be the flag bearer in 2021 and clear the way for Besigye to run again - for the 5th time.

In Whatsapp exchanges, Amuriat vows to "uproot" anyone who opposes Besigye from the party.

"Some people are fighting tooth and nail to diminish the influence of our beloved president (KB) but they won't succeed because that power is got from the people... what we must do is to reduce their influence on the party. There are two ways to do this; uproot them from the leadership of the party now that we know them and secondly, turn our countrywide popular support against them. Let them stop fighting KB coz they will certainly loose," Amuriat posted in March.

Although Amuriat has the backing of both Besigye and Nandala and might be hoping on playing the ethnic card of "it's the turn of easterners to eat", it is unclear what else he is riding on. Amuriat's chances could also be ruined by the presence in the race of other candidates like the cantankerous Kawempe south MP Mubarak Munyagwa, little known Moses Byamugisha, and Dan Matsiko who all appeal to the same extremist fringe dubbed the "defiance" group. Their leader is Besigye. They are often contrasted with Muntu's camp of "organisationists or strategists". Unlike Besigye, however, Amuriat does not have deep appeal among the party faithfuls and, unlike Nandala, he does not have bags of money to cajole members with. So, in a sense, it will be an even contest between him and Muntu.

But Muntu has the backing of party bigwigs like party elders Amanya Mushega, Wandera Ogalo, Augustine Ruzindana and Maj. John Kazoora, Deputy President Eastern region Alice Alaso, Deputy President Western region Baguma Patrick, Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza, Chief whip Ibrahim Sseujju Nganda, Dokolo woman MP Cecilia Ogwal, Soroti Municipality MP Herbert Ariko, Bugweri MP Abdu Katuntu, Makindye East MP Ibrahim Kasozi among others.

Muntu has more going for him this time, according party Chief Whip, Ibrahim Semujju Nganda.

The Kira Municipality MP's new found love for Muntu is critical because he has been a prominent foe in the past. But he is attempting to look ahead now.

"Why don't you ask yourself why almost all the MPs are supporting Muntu," Semujjju asks rhetorically and proceeds to explain why Muntu is the better candidate.

"People will always find reasons to aspire for leadership," he says, "but most of the things they say are a concoction and an exaggeration."

According to Semujju, he refused to support Muntu in the past for ethnic reason; he believed "power shouldn't move from Besigye of Rukungiri to Muntu of Ntungamo."

"I wanted us to be able to get leaders from different parts of the country."

He says although he still holds that view, he now wants a united and stable party more. He said being a being a leader in the party has showed him that Muntu is focusing on the more urgent issues of the party that need fixing; like unity and stability of the party. Semujju is, however, conscious that his opponents are whispering that he supports Muntu because he handed him the powerful position of opposition of Chief whip which carries many perks. He is also now heading Muntu's election campaign team. But he says those accusing and blaming him are dishonest.

"I support Muntu because I think FDC must be built as an institution and there is no one in that party who has done a better job at institutionalizing the party than him," he says.

"I don't think there is anyone, because not even I can go through what Muntu has gone through over the last five years for even half a day; that some children come and abuse me and I keep quiet. I either kick them out of the party or resign," he said in praise of Muntu's patience with dissenters.

One of those dissenters is Hamidah Nassimbwa. She says she used to revel in hurling abuse at Muntu. But everything changed once she was elected into the party's leadership as Vice chairperson Women's League in central region at the last Delegates' Conference and started working with Muntu.

"I understood Muntu and realised that FDC can never have a better leader," she says, "Muntu is a good leader and that's why I feel he should stay at the helm of the party."

She said. "He doesn't hold grudges and doesn't conflict with anyone even when he is provoked and abused. He puts the interests of the party above everything.

She says Muntu surprised her when, after a grueling contest in which she hurled insults at him, Muntu sat her down and asked her to put their differences aside and work together for the good of the party.

"This is someone I had abused. He didn't dwell on that he said he forgave me for whatever had happened but we have to work together as party leaders," she says.

Nassimbwa says Muntu's opponents are wrong to claim Muntu opposes defiance to Museveni.

"He is the Chairperson of NEC which approves these activities," she says, "It is the same NEC which approves the money that funds defiance activities.

"We shouldn't think that the people who don't go to the streets like we do are useless because their role in this struggle is also important. If you can't appreciate people's uniqueness you can't be a good leader."

But other leaders, like Amuriat, say even the two-way approach that Muntu espouses is wrong. Amuriat told The Independent that he wants only one way - defiance of the Museveni regime.

"We won the 2016 elections but the party leadership did not come out strongly to challenge Mr. Museveni. Dr. KizzaBesigye formed a government which has continued the activism but the party leadership has remained indifferent. The party leadership has sat back and left the struggle to individual well-wishers.

He says it is only Besigye, who he calls the leader of the "people's government", who is challenging Museveni while Muntu's party leadership is either aloof or is "massaging Museveni out of power".

"We need a different approach," he says, "Having two strategies under one party is disaggregating efforts. If he prefers to refer to organization as a strategy he is missing the point. We are asking organize for what? You can't organize for elections because we know what happens in elections. We think as a party we should have one strategy and the strategy that is effective is defiance. It is what has kept Museveni on the tenterhooks."

Amuriat says Muntu has failed to bring new people, the so-called fence-sitters, into the party, has not raised any new money for the party, and has failed to put structures in newly created districts.

Amuriat says Muntu has spent three years fighting Nandala and there appears no end to the conflict.

"It seems he doesn't have the formula to resolve this impasse and me I believe I have that formula. Our former MP Beatrice Anywar now works with Museveni. What did the party leadership do to bring her back? If the leadership was strong, it would have done whatever it takes to bring to bring these members back," he says.

Muntu wins hearts

Muntu's support is mainly from those who value his ability to tolerate and accommodate rivals. Hoima District Party Chairman Jackson Wabyona is in this group. He says Muntu's accommodative nature has enabled party members to remain under one umbrella.

"Even when others ran away and formed other parties, they came back without feeling that they would be turned away or condemned. When others left for Katonga Road or Kasangati and things didn't work out and they felt like coming back home, Muntu welcomed them," he says, "Even when others said parties were useless and vowed never to contest under FDC again, when they came back for their convenience Muntu didn't even remind them of their remarks.

"If it weren't for Muntu as PP, FDC would be three parties now."

The Party's Deputy Spokesperson, Paul Mwiru, also backs Muntu for the same reason. The former MP for Jinja Municipality says Muntu's opponents are peddling falsehoods to the delegates telling them that Muntu is weak and has killed the party when they know that is not true. He says "they are dishonest for blaming all the issues the party is grappling with on him."

"Yesterday I met a delegate who wanted to know my position," Mwiru told his colleagues on the party whatsapp group, "I informed him I support General Muntu for party stability and for his exceptional performance because he led the party to victory in the 2016 general elections with 52% of the vote."

But Muntu is blamed for the divisions in the party, the dwindling support in previous FDC-stronghold of eastern and northern Uganda, and reduction of number of FDC MPs in parliament, and the defection of FDC top members to the ruling NRM party of President Yoweri Museveni.

He is being hammered over his strategy. Opponents say they see no progress. "The last time I heard Muntu speak, he was emphasizing grass root structures," said one Aine, "My worry is what type of roots are these that don't grow after five years!"

Others like Party Secretary for Mobilisation, Ingrid Turinawe, who is a staunch Besigyeist, are harsher.

"Muntu should stop being selfish," she said on the Whatsapp group of defiance members 'FDC @ heart'.

"Why does he want to remain the only one? We need new faces, new strategies, new ideas to build our party. He is a failure who has lost three times to KB."

"Yes, he should withdraw," says another defiance member, "He has failed to set up regional functioning offices to foster growth of grass root structures instead he blames Besigye as if Besigye is the President of the party."

Another member of the defiance camp Joyce Adikini says Muntu "doesn't connect with Ugandans and their challenges and members are always wondering what the party President is doing".

"Muntu has a personality problem and it is that personality that I am convinced makes him unfit," she says.

"Muntu will have to defend the current state of FDC; the defections, the reduced number of MPs etc," says John Mugabi, who describes the Muntu-Amuriat competition as a contest between the "comfort zone" and "the need to make FDC greater".

"It is about power is fought for vs power is freely handed over," he writes.

But Wilber Seryazi, a Muntu die-hard, sees it differently. He says the contest is about "building an organization vs exciting the masses". To him, the election is not about "building an individual political cult".

"This election is about what can bring about change and not necessarily removing Museveni alone."

He says change is not going to be effected by making the same noise the party has made since 2001. "We have seen that the noise of kigwaleero, agenda luno, tsunami etc," he says, "It does not work."

Muntu's defense

Muntu also counters Amuriat on allegation that he "failed Besigye's move to claim their victory". He said instead, the activities failed because the masses did not back it.

"We called for activities to make government respond to our demands they didn't participate in them. I was at the Headquarters on the 5th of May for the activities we had planned but they never showed up. We called for a stay home and people refused and went on with their businesses.

"That's what we should be asking ourselves. Why don't we ask ourselves why people didn't respond positively to claim their victory and address that instead of engaging in blame game?"

On the lack of financing, defections, reduction in the number of MPs, he says they are interlinked with the strife they have generated in the party.

Muntu says: "A party which is ever in conflicts cannot attract financing. Who is going to fund the party that is going up in smoke? Why do you think I let them walk all over me? Why do you think I keep quiet even when I am provoked to unimaginable levels? That's what leading by example means. I want to keep the party together, I want to minimize conflict. I want to brand the party to be able to attract financing and membership."

He cites the recent attempt to impeach. He says when youth started to collect signatures, he summoned the party administrative organ; the National executive Council (NEC) and told them not to interfere with the impeachment exercise.

He says: "I said that no one should retaliate because if we had retaliated, there wouldn't be FDC now. The impeachment process died a natural death. Some of those boys have come to me and told me they had been sent to do that. The same people that sent them are the ones accusing me of failing to unite the party!"

Muntu says his approach is to lead by example.

I have participated in party elections several times," he says, "I have lost most of those times but I don't start conflicts. I lose I go behind the person that has defeated me. I don't form parallel structures. I don't form other parties."

"They fight me I don't fight back. I create space for them to operate," he says "For instance, I didn't support Nandala in the race for Secretary General and openly, but when he won, I respected the people's choice and created space for us to work together."

Muntu also defends his two-way strategy.

"I have built the political culture not just the physical infrastructure aspect," he says, "If we continue preparing ourselves, we will gain the momentum that enables even the flag bearer to win. That is the only method I am convinced about. But I haven't stopped anyone from exploring other methods."

"The problem isn't having two strategies," he told The Independent, "The two aren't in conflict and I have said that so many times but they don't want to understand it. I have told them to engage in defiance while I engage in organisation.

"If defiance takes power, you need an organisation to manage it, if defiance fails, you need an organisation that will participate in politics. The two are not mutually exclusive."

Former leader of the opposition in parliament and FDC stalwart, Wafula Oguttu, agrees with Muntu on this.

"The party strategy I know that was discussed and agreed upon by NEC in 2016 is one struggle; two fronts that is; covert and overt organisation for action through defiance to crack and weaken the regime, organisation through setting up overt party structures to hold meetings, prepare for periodic elections. The convergence of the two fronts is coordination in removing the regime," he posted on the WhatsApp group page.

On members' defections to NRM, Muntu says he has no power to stop people from leaving.

"Why didn't Nandala stop his campaign manager Kisoro from defecting? Where is his chairman in Sironko? Where is Paul Mugoya? Where is Rubaramira Ruranga? All those participated in Nandala's campaign," he says.

