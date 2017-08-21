Ghana: Community Policeman Drowns At Sea Chasing Thieves

35

FROM NANA KWASI KOOMSON,SEKONDI.

A community policeman, whose name was given as Ernest Fiabgenu, drowned at New Takoradi, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, on Wednesday 2nd August, 2017, around 9pm, in an attempt to arrest suspected thieves in a canoe.

Mr. Fiabgenu, who is in his mid-twenties, was pursuing suspected thieves who went to steal from an off-shore rig at Poase near Sekondi. "As the suspected thieves were approaching the New Takoradi shore, the sight of the community police sent them paddling their canoe back," an eyewitness told The Chronicle.

The community police personnel, who were ambushing the suspected thieves, dived into the sea to get hold of the canoe carrying the thieves. In an attempt to hold the canoe, Mr. Fiabgenu reportedly slipped into the sea and has since not been seen. As at press time, two of the suspected thieves have been arrested.

Eye witnesses who spoke to The Chronicle confirmed that the two who were arrested are residents of New Takoradi.

"The needed rites for the body of the drowned community policeman to be washed ashore have been performed, and we are certain that by Saturday 5th August, 2017, the body of the drowned community policeman will be washed ashore, as it falls within the three days limit that the customs of this area demand to bring a drowned body ashore, a , who gave his name as Kwame , told The Chronicle.

