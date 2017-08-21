Uganda: FDC Polls - Amuriat Camp Courts Candidates to Step Down

Photo: Daily Monitor

Forum for Democratic Change leaders

The race to become the next FDC president officially kicked off last week but just days into the three-month-long campaign, there are calls to have a single candidate to challenge incumbent Gen Mugisha Muntu.

Muntu is facing four other candidates; namely, former Kumi MP Patrick Amuriat, Dan Matsiko, Mubarak Munyagwa and Moses Byamugisha.

The winner of the FDC presidency is determined by a simple majority. Some figures loyal to Dr Besigye's defiance campaign, who brand themselves as 'defiants,' are courting other candidates to step aside for Amuriat with the hope that their chances of winning would be bolstered if other candidates step down.

"All the candidates are of defiance, apart from Muntu. So, I don't see why we cannot ask them to join us and we defeat this man and reclaim our 2016 presidential victory," one source said.

On Saturday, Amuriat confirmed to The Observer that talks with other candidates are ongoing to drum up more support for him and increase his chances of winning the FDC presidency.

"We have always left all options open and one of the options is forming alliances and agreeing to work together. Yes, we shall continue to pursue such lines, especially with those candidates that have the same ideology with us," he said. "There is nothing we have concluded yet but the [switch over would] make me stronger."

The move to have Amuriat as the only contestant against Muntu started even before the nomination exercise, with his camp talking to some of the candidates they viewed as easy targets.

Sources said during these meetings, the candidates were promised a 'fair reward' should they yield and Amuriat goes through. The negotiations were led by Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, the party's vice president for Central region, also the campaign chairperson of the Amuriat camp.

Some of those talked to include Moses Lukubira and Mubarak Munyagwa. Lukubira told The Observer on Saturday that he attended meetings before nominations and agreed to back out.

"We agreed that since we were all from the defiance camp, we should leave Amuriat to stand since he is more experienced than us and has more grassroots support," he said. "It would be painful if our insistence on remaining in the race gave Muntu an opportunity to retain the presidency."

However, Munyagwa didn't agree with the terms and got nominated the following day. A source close to the talks told The Observer Munyagwa refused to back out before nominations because the public would think he was unserious.

"He insisted to be nominated as talks go on but I'm positive in a few weeks' time he may pull out of the race," a source said.

Munyagwa couldn't be reached for a comment but in an interview with CBS FM after nomination, he said he would be willing to step down if the terms favor him.

Meanwhile, Moses Byamugisha said he has not been approached because they [Amuriat camp] know he will not accept such a proposal. "It would be a sign of disrespect and an insult to common sense," he said.

"I can confidently tell you that nobody has approached me. All these days I have struggled alone, raising that Shs 5 million nomination fees. There is no way I can accept such a proposal."

In the same vein, Dan Matsiko also said he has not been approached to step down in favor of Amuriat.

"No one has come to me because they well know that I cannot step down for anybody. I'm in the race and I can assure you that I'm going to win, forget the rented support my competitors are displaying. Majority of those people you saw on nomination are not even delegates," he said.

NO CHANGE

Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the co-chairperson of the Muntu campaign, noted that even if other candidates stand down in favour of Amuriat, there is no chance they can defeat Muntu.

"Usually elections are not won by how many people you have. When you're an incumbent, the election is like a referendum; all the other candidates will mention your name in places you have not yet even campaigned," he said.

"I have no problem with people withdrawing from the race and I don't think it will in any way affect our campaigns. We are looking for the candidate that is going to stabilize our party no matter the different views so that we can work together."

When contacted, Dan Mugarura, the FDC electoral commission chairperson, said when some candidates pull out in favor of the other, it will not affect the electoral process at all. However, he noted that withdrawing from the race might have some negative ramifications for the candidate in question.

"Withdrawal affects your future as a young politician. People will no longer take you serious the next time you ask for their support," he said.

CAMPAIGNS

Official campaigns kicked off last week Thursday with the candidates campaigning mainly in Kampala. According to Hussein Lubega, a commissioner, all candidates are expected to attend a joint press conference today at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi before heading out to different parts of the country.