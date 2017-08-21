Kenya: Kilimani Residents Team Up With Leaders to Clear Campaign Posters

Nairobi — Kilimani residents worked together with their elected leaders on Saturday in an 'election posters cleanup hour' in what they say marked the start of a five-year active partnership between the residents and their elected leaders.

The cleanup was flagged off at 11am and another one at 2pm outside the Ethiopian Orthodox church running for two hours each.

Several residents: members of the business community, informal traders and youths signed up to participate in the exercise which received support from the County Government of Nairobi.

"The cleanup was also an opportunity for participants to discuss the ward and hopes for the constituency. And provided and opportunity for residents to see how they can participate in making the area progress," said Constant Cap of the Kilimani Project Foundation.

Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko has hired 1,000 youth to clear campaign posters in the capital.

The youth are working under the Sonko Rescue Team - Sonko's charity organisation and have already cleared posters at Uhuru Park, Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street, Uhuru Highway, and they have also cleared garbage in Ngara and at Muthurwa market.