Uganda: Intrigue Mars NRM Campaigns in Kyotera

Blackmail and intrigue have marred the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary campaigns in Kyotera district. On Tuesday, NRM members in Kyotera are expected to vote their candidates for the woman parliamentary seat.

Those vying for the NRM party ticket are Rachael Nakitende, Cissy Nantongo and Dalia Nanyange. However, there were fierce clashes between Rachael Nakitende and those of Cissy Nantongo in Kakuuto trading center on Friday evening, forcing police to intervene to calm down the situation.

It all started after some party members accused Micro Finance state minister Haruna Kasolo of favouring Nakitende because of their close relationship.

Another group accused Joseph Ssewava Mukasa, the chief campaigner of Cissy Nantongo, of campaigning for her because she is his girlfriend. They also accused him of drawing his gun and threatening to shoot those opposed to Nantongo's candidature.

Fred Busulwa, a Nakitende ally, claims Ssewava has hired goons from Kampala, Lyantonde and Masaka to destablise the campaigns.

Busulwa says they have filed a complaint to police over the same. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the Kyotera district NRM chairman, says he had decided to keep a low profile in the primaries but he has now decided to come out after intercepting some goons from Wakiso intimidating voters.

He says Ssewava is confusing voters to support his girlfriend Nantongo, claiming she was endorsed by President Museveni. Kasolo contends that President Museveni, as the NRM party chairman, can't send Ssewava who is being investigated for car theft.

"Ssewava was recently arrested for theft of a vehicle. President Museveni cannot deal with such a mafia and thug," Kasolo told URN.

But in his response, Ssewava also accused Kasolo of fronting his girlfriend Nakitende.

"Kasolo is dividing NRM supporters in Kyotera by sidelining those who don't support his girlfriend Nakitende. We know she is his girlfriend. That is why he is giving police and NRM leaders in Kyotera orders to ensure she wins," Mukasa said.

Mukasa, who denied any sexual relationship with Nantongo, said he went to Kyotera to ensure victory for the ruling party, because DP candidates are threatening to take it up.

"I expected Minister Kasolo as party chairman in the district to ensure unity [so that we] win all seats and chairs in Kyotera but this man is biased," Mukasa noted.

Nantongo has dismissed all the allegations leveled against her camp.

"I am very peaceful but that group wants to smear my name because I am a strong contender," Nantongo said.

The Kyotera district NRM administrative secretary, John Bosco Tamale, has called for peaceful elections, saying he doesn't expect conflicts.