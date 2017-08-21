20 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta to Grace Inaugurations of Sonko, Laboso as Governors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will this week attend the inaugurations of the Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko and Bomet Governor-elect Joyce Laboso.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu says the move is a reassurance of support to the leaders as they begin their journey of service to Kenyans.

The two seats are seen as a huge win for the Jubilee Party as they were both perceived as Opposition strongholds.

Mike Sonko will be sworn in on Monday at Uhuru Park while Joyce Laboso will be sworn in on Tuesday.

"Both come into office on the strength of prior performance, and of the promises they made to voters," Esipisu said.

Laboso has promised water and electricity for all of Bomet, health facilities for all and higher prices for tea farmers.

Sonko on his part has promised lower taxes and fees for Nairobi, new houses for Nairobians and free medical care for all who live in the city.

On Saturday, President Kenyatta met with Nairobi Jubilee elected leaders urging them to avoid squabbles when they take office and deliver real change to the capital city's residents adding that resolving the city's challenges was why they were voted in.

Kenya

Opposition's Election Case Lodged with Court

Lawyers for opposition leader Raila Odinga have served their 25,000-page presidential election petition papers on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.