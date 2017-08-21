17 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hajj 2017 - 295 Bauchi Intending Pilgrims Leave for Saudi Arabia

By Balarabe Alkassim

Pilgrims from Bauchi flew to Saudi Arabia from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.

The first flight took off with 295 intending pilgrims from Darazo local government area and some officials of the state Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Addressing journalists shortly after, Governor Muhammad Abubakar said that the state would continue to improve on its status of one of the best states in Hajj operations in the country adding that his administration will sustain its support and consolidate on the achievements recorded during previous exercises.

In his address, the state Amirul Hajj and Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, disclosed that the state carrier, Fly Nass will focus its attention and concentrate on Bauchi centre after it completes its operations in most of its designated centres.

Some of the intending pilgrims who spoke to journalists however expressed concern over the confiscation of some food items by the airport security and called on the state pilgrims welfare board to intervene.

